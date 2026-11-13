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Iceland's chocolate eclair wreath won our Christmas taste test and you can buy it for £10
By Stacey Smith,8 days ago
While Christmas pudding and Christmas cake might divide the dinner table, there's always space for a good Christmas dessert after the main event. And we have some very good news. After testing 19 Christmas desserts as part of our annual Good Housekeeping Institute Christmas Taste Test (tough job), we've found this year's winner – and it's only £10!