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The World’s Largest Marine Turtle Makes a Move South
By Devin Reese,11 days ago
Leatherbacks aren’t only spectacular for bodies that rival grand pianos in size and weight, but also for their temperature tolerances. By taking refuge in cool upwellings, they can inhabit tropical waters up to 86°F; on the flip side, by warming their bodies with activity and insulating fat, they can tolerate waters as cold as 32°F. But even leatherbacks have their limits.