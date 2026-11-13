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From Poigurt to pastries: UH students reimagine kalo at Innovate 808
11 days ago
Can a traditional Hawaiian staple inspire modern culinary innovation while honoring cultural roots? University of Hawaiʻi students answered with a resounding yes at the Fall Innovate 808 Challenge, hosted by the Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship (PACE). Sponsored by HPC Foods Ltd., this semester’s competition challenged 16 student teams to find creative ways to boost kalo (taro) consumption while preserving its cultural and historical significance.
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