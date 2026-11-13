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Grand Rapids Community College Music Department presents series of concerts for community to enjoy
By The Collegiate Staff,9 days ago
Grand Rapids Community College’s music students have been practicing hard for their upcoming concerts. Students are encouraged to come participate and watch these upcoming performances, with options like Jazz Night, guitar ensemble and woodwind and brass. For full concert details, visit grccmusic.ludus.com for event information and tickets. Ticket prices...