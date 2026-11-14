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Birthright Citizenship: Should Being Born in America Be Enough?
By Mateo Mendez,11 days ago
Birthright citizenship has been debated a lot in recent years. One idea behind it is jus soli, or “right of the soil,” which means that citizenship can be based on where a person was born. Some people question whether children born in the United States should automatically become citizens if their parents are not U.S. citizens. I believe the Fourteenth Amendment should protect those children regardless of their parents’ immigration status.