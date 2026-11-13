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NJ Symphony will showcase Christian McBride’s writing and playing at Newark, Red Bank concerts
By COURTNEY SMITH,10 days ago
Bassist and composer Christian McBride will show two different sides of his artistry with New Jersey Symphony next week: A concerto written for him by his late friend and mentor, and an orchestral jazz work of his own that he revisited and reimagined. The pieces will showcase his versatility as a performer and composer, as well as his ability to bridge jazz and classical music.