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A League Of Its Own: The highlight reel from MSM’s THE Show
By Brad Hadfield,9 days ago
Did the self-storage industry need another conference and trade show? When it offers something different, all signs point to a resounding YES. Held in Atlanta, Ga., where there’s a substantial self-storage presence but few national industry events, MSM's THE Show promised a fresh approach to education, networking, and entertainment. By many accounts, it delivered. In keeping with its baseball theme, attendees and exhibitors called it a “home run”—even a “grand slam.”