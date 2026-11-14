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FDA Approves Alembic's Olopatadine Eye Drops
11 days ago
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for olopatadine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution USP, 0.7%, an over-the-counter eye drop. According to a company press release, the approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Pataday Once Daily Relief 0.7% (Alcon).