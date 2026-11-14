undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Exclusive: Mark Davis says competing in the AEW Blood & Guts match was a “completely different beast,” talks in-depth about his mindset during the match
11 days ago
AEW wrestler Mark Davis said wrestling in the Blood & Guts match on Dynamite on Nov. 4 was a “completely different beast” for him after wrestling for 20 years and never being in a steel cage match. The match saw Davis team with Don Callis Family members Kyler Fletcher & Jake Doyle & Kevin Knight & Kazuchika Okada & Wardlow against Will Ospreay & The Young Bucks & Darby Allin & Steven Borden & Adam Copeland.