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Tyson, Allied Beef Company Form Partnership
11 days ago
Tyson Foods announced last week its intent to establish a new long-term partnership with Allied Beef Company, a consortium of American ranchers, to strengthen the domestic cattle supply chain. The companies said in a news release the effort will create new opportunities for producers while supporting long-term growth and a reliable supply of high-quality beef for customers and consumers.