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Nationwide ground stop delays ISU football's flight; game postponed to Saturday afternoon
By WGLT,11 days ago
Illinois State University's football team and personnel were stuck at Central Illinois Regional Airport into Friday evening during a nationwide ground stop. ISU’s football team was headed to Ohio to play at Youngstown State at 11 a.m. Saturday. The flight time between the two locations is a little over an hour. It's about an eight-hour drive.
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