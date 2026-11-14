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By the numbers: Hakimi is the king of assists in the 21st century, and an unprecedented run for Morocco
By Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen,11 days ago
Hakimi struck twice against Niger, netting in the 27th minute and the third minute of first-half stoppage time. He also teed up Youssef En-Nesyri in the 77th minute. That haul made Hakimi the first player to reach 20 assists with the Atlas Lions this century, cementing his place among the most influential figures in Moroccan football history.