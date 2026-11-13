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LIVE REVIEW — 8TURN in Orlando (Oct. 25)
By Shay Claudio,11 days ago
On October 25, 2026, K-pop boy group 8TURN brought their tour to The Plaza Live in Orlando, Florida, for a night full of amazing performances, fan interactions, and so much love for TURNING. But for me, this concert was extra special because I had the opportunity to cover the show as press, attend the press conference, and interview the members myself! Getting to experience a concert as both a fan and someone covering it professionally is always exciting, but having the chance to actually sit down and ask the members questions made this experience even more memorable. From the moment I arrived, I was looking forward to seeing the group perform, but I also knew I would be leaving with memories from the interview that I would be thinking about long after the show ended. And honestly, between the members’ energy onstage and how sweet they were throughout the night, 8TURN gave us plenty to remember.