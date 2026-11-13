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ALBUM REVIEW — NCT DREAM – ‘DREAM AFTER DREAM’
By Shay Claudio,11 days ago
DREAM AFTER DREAM feels like a celebration of everything NCT DREAM has been while also showing that they’re not afraid to keep growing and experimenting. There is something special about watching an artist grow alongside their music, and NCT DREAM is a group that has given fans plenty of opportunities to experience exactly that. Since making their debut in 2016 with “Chewing Gum,” the group has built an identity around youthful energy, bright melodies, and songs that capture the feeling of growing up while holding onto your dreams. Over the years, NCT DREAM has never been afraid to experiment with different genres without completely losing the identity that made them who they are.