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CHANEL and MoMA Honor Steven Spielberg With Surprise Guests Bruce Springsteen and Tom Cruise
By Laura Schreffler,7 days ago
(L-R) Michelle Pfeiffer, Steven Spielberg, and Michelle Williams, all wearing CHANEL. How do you surprise the man who invented the summer blockbuster? You send in Tom Cruise unannounced — and you save Bruce Springsteen for after dinner. That was the running order in Manhattan on Thursday night, November 12, as CHANEL presented the Museum of Modern Art’s 18th annual Film Benefit — officially, The Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit Presented by CHANEL, A Tribute to Steven Spielberg — a night that pulled Emily Blunt, Martin Scorsese, Cate Blanchett, Robert De Niro and roughly half of Hollywood’s speed dial into one room to toast the director behind E.T., Jaws and West Side Story.