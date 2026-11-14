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Lara launches statewide effort to establish consumer safeguards for AI in insurance
By swilliams,11 days ago
Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara today launched a statewide effort to help establish consumer safeguards for the use of artificial intelligence in insurance, announcing a public workshop and industry survey that will help inform California’s approach to transparency, accountability, privacy, and fairness as insurers increasingly deploy AI-driven technologies. The California...