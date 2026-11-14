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Goettl spotlights Armed Forces and Military Veterans Appreciation this November
By SBG TV,11 days ago
Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing is continuing its “Kindness in the Air” initiative this November in the Las Vegas market by spotlighting Armed Forces and Military Veterans Appreciation, Inc. (AFMVA), a local nonprofit dedicated to honoring and supporting military personnel, veterans, first responders, and their families across Southern Nevada.