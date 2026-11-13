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When Should You Have Your Child Evaluated for Learning or Developmental Differences?
By Heidi Butler,11 days ago
Parenting is already hard, but when you notice that your child is struggling in ways you don’t fully understand, it can feel even more overwhelming. Maybe your child is falling behind in school, struggling to read or write, having trouble expressing what they need, or missing social cues. When these concerns come up, it’s natural to ask yourself: Is this a phase? Will my child catch up with their peers? Should I be worried?