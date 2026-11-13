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Meet Atlas: A 2011 Toyota 4Runner Off-Road Build
5 days ago
AS SEEN IN OUR Tread Sept/Oct 2026 ISSUE – Buy Now!. This industry is full of wonderful folks who do their best to give back to the community, and Mason and April DeCosta Las Vegas, Nevada, are prime examples of such individuals. Mason is originally from Hawaii and relocated to Vegas in 2004. Together during the pandemic, the DeCostas created VTO (Vegas Toyota Offroad), a local community on social media. Their initial objective was to spearhead fundraisers for dog rescues during this time since all in-person events were shut down. We all still remember the Covid years, right? It was a difficult period to navigate, and people had to step up everywhere to ensure that everyday life could still carry on.