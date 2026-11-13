undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
What to Expect During and After Your Child’s Learning Disability Evaluation
By Heidi Butler,11 days ago
So you’ve already decided to have your child evaluated for learning differences and weighed school testing vs private testing options? The next question is how does an evaluation work? It involves a variety of activities designed to assess your child’s strengths and challenges. Understanding what happens during testing—and how to use the results afterward—can help you prepare for the process.
1