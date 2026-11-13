undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Voice That Helped Launch a TikTok Revolution: iLOVEFRiDAY’s Aqsa Malik Is Ready to Go Viral Again
By Jimmy Star,8 days ago
The artist behind the unforgettable “Hit or Miss” phenomenon prepares for a major comeback with new music, a music video, and live performances in 2027. Before TikTok became a global entertainment powerhouse, before viral sounds could turn unknown artists into overnight sensations, and before millions of people began building their own fame through 15-second videos, there was a voice that seemed to be everywhere.