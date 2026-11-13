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School vs. Private Learning Disability Evaluations: What’s the Difference?
By Heidi Butler,11 days ago
Parents can pursue an evaluation through their public school district or a private provider. The two routes serve different purposes: School evaluations determine eligibility for educational support, while private evaluations can provide a clinical diagnosis and recommendations. Key takeaways. Educational support vs. clinical diagnosis: School evaluations are free and determine...