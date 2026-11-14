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UPDATE: FAA ground stop lifted after disrupting flights nationwide, including in Duluth
By Marisa Ornat,11 days ago
DULUTH, Minn. (Northern News Now) - A nationwide ground stop delayed departing flights at Duluth International Airport, leaving passengers to weigh whether to wait or make alternate travel plans. The Federal Aviation Administration halted departures because of what it described as “extraordinary circumstances” and safety concerns, Northern News Now reported...