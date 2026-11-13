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Fantastic finishes … Holy Trinity eighth graders win regional cross-county titles as Tigers sweep; Viera girls finish fourth
By CARL KOTALA,11 days ago
Success in a cross-country race is nothing new for the Holy Trinity Tigers. But this … this has got to be unprecedented. Not only did the Tigers sweep the Class 1A, Region 2 team championships at Holloway Park in Lakeland on Thursday, they also won the boys and girls individual titles as well.
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