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UW Football Venue Set to Become Columbia Bank Stadium
By John Stearns,10 days ago
Husky Stadium, the home of University of Washington football, will become Columbia Bank Stadium on Jan. 1 in a lucrative naming-rights deal. The University of Washington and Columbia Bank on Thursday announced a 10-year partnership that will establish Columbia Bank Stadium as the official home of Washington football. The deal is worth $70 million over the decade, making it the largest naming rights deal in college athletics, an Athletics Department representative said in an email today.