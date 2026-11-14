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WWE Crown Jewel poll results for best match and overall grade
11 days ago
-Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel premium live event received a B grade from 31 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. C finished second with 26 percent. -59 percent of our voters gave the best match of the night honors to Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the Crown Jewel Championship. Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match finished a distant second with 22 percent of the vote.