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Page Chamber Street Fair Draws Record Crowds with Dedicated Food Court, Nonstop Music
By Bob Hembree, Lake Powell Chronicle,11 days ago
A redesigned layout featuring a dedicated food court, a bustling beer garden, and two days of continuous live music propelled the 2026 Page Chamber Street Fair to a record-breaking turnout on November 6–7. According to Page-Lake Powell Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Judy Franz, who has organized the annual...