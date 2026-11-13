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Lumberjacks swim and dive dominate Idaho, 206.5-92.5
By Saige Steele,10 days ago
The Lumberjacks swim and dive team took home their first dual meet win of the season 206.5-92.5, against the Idaho Vandals on Oct. 31. With little downtime after losing to Washington State the previous night, the team's energy against the Vandals was different. With the largest crowd this home meet season cheering the team on, the ‘Jacks walked out in colorful wings and tiaras, throwing candy into the stands.