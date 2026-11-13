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Lincoln blood drive supports Huskers in Big Ten competition
By Colton Knott,11 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Members of the Lincoln community gathered at the Tom Osborne Legacy Complex for the We Give Blood Drive this afternoon. The event is part of the Big Ten Conference and Abbott Laboratories’ third annual blood drive competition. Participants can donate blood and log their donations for a chance to win a $1 million prize for a school or community health initiative.