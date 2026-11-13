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Netflix finally releases a sneak peek at its troubled Magic: The Gathering animated show
By William Hughes,11 days ago
Netflix's Planeswalker Sneak Peek, Screenshot: YouTube. Netflix and card game owner Hasbro have been trying for the better part of a decade at this point to turn Magic: The Gathering—one of the most lucrative, most-played games on the planet—into a TV show or movie that people would actually watch. (Are still trying, in fact; just last week, they got Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawke on the hook to star in a live-action movie version of the franchise.) That path has wound through a ton of different creators, including Joe and Anthony Russo—who bailed on plans to run an animated series based on the game around the time they were skulking back into the Marvel fold—through modern Transformers cartoon guy Jeff Kline, and ultimately to VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas. Now, against all odds, the streamer finally has a handful of images and rough video to show off from Planeswalker, the show it’s been working on for fully seven years at this point, and, uh… Yeah. That sure is a modern CGI cartoon!