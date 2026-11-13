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A Decade of Getting Kids Out of Doors
By Shelby Statham,11 days ago
At Puente de Hózhó Elementary School, teaching students how to ride mountain bikes isn’t just about physical education, it’s about teaching students to build confidence, balance, and a sense of community, and fostering a connection to the great outdoors. For ten years now, FLYRS, a Flagstaff based nonprofit, has been using mountain biking to help local kids find friendships and a sense of belonging on the trail.