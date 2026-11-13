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Columbus councilman delivers lunch to city fire stations
By Daniel Etherton,11 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus City Councilman Travis Chambers treated the city’s firefighters to lunch Friday. Meals were delivered to every fire station in Columbus. Chambers stopped by Station 9 to thank firefighters in person. He also gave out custom “Chambers for Columbus” challenge coins to firefighters there and to cadets set to graduate next week.
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