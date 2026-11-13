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Palo Alto mayor brings local flavor to global climate summit in Turkey
By Gennady Sheyner,11 days ago
Palo Alto Mayor Vicki Veenker boarded a flight to Turkey last week with a simple but daunting objective: saving the world. Like legions of mayors, governors, presidents and business leaders from around the globe, Veenker arrived in Antalya for the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP31. The American contingent came to make clear that the Trump Administration may have retreated from action on climate change, but there is still plenty that states, regions and cities can do.