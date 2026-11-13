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News, Notes, and Surprises from the Class of 2027 Signing Period
By Julianna Roland,9 days ago
The months leading up to signing day have already brought plenty of excitement, from commitment changes to official visits. While some athletes have known where they wanted to compete for years, others are weighing their options and making last-minute decisions based on a variety of factors. Although much of next season’s recruiting picture has already been known for quite some time, there are undoubtedly still a few surprises in store as this signing day has shown us.