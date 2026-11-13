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Lab Manager survey finds 2027 lab hiring budgets nearly flat while supply budgets grow
11 days ago
01 Labs heading into 2027 expect their reagent budgets to grow and their headcount budgets to stall: consumables carry a net outlook of +30, hiring just +2. Lab Manager’s read: if consumables spending stays flat, the lab is probably buying less—because respondents reported rising costs across many supply items, from reagents to shipping.
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