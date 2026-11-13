undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Core Critical Metals Corp. Announces $500,000 Non-Brokered Critical Mineral Flow-Through Private Placement
10 days ago
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / Core Critical Metals Corp. ("CCMC" or the "Company") (TSXV:CCMC)(OTCQB:CCMCF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 1,000,000 flow-through common shares of the Company (each, an "FT Share") at a price of $0.50 per FT Share for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering"). The FT Shares will be offered by way of private placement pursuant to available exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws.