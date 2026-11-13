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Public skating returns to Cyr Arena in Springfield’s Forest Park
7 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Public skating is returning to Cyr Arena in Springfield's Forest Park, giving residents several opportunities each week to hit the ice this winter. According to the Springfield Parks & Recreation Department, public skating at Cyr Arena, located at 200 Trafton Road, is scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 8:50 p.m. and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 3:50 pm.