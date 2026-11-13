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Duchesney Window Washing Announces Seasonal Expansion of Professional Holiday Lighting Installation
10 days ago
WEST BARNSTABLE, MA - November 13, 2026 - PRESSADVANTAGE - Duchesney Window Washing, a regional exterior maintenance provider serving coastal Massachusetts communities, has announced the seasonal expansion of its specialized holiday lighting installation in Cape Cod, MA, along with continued service availability across the South Shore region. This operational update reflects a growing local demand among residential homeowners and commercial property managers for structured, weather-resilient exterior decorating solutions ahead of the winter season. By integrating custom lighting design, secure mounting, and scheduled post-season takedown into its established exterior service framework, Duchesney Window Washing aims to address the logistical and safety challenges associated with high-elevation coastal installations.