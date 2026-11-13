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Muller Heating & Cooling Expands HVAC Repair Services
10 days ago
PLATTE CITY, MO - November 13, 2026 - PRESSADVANTAGE - Muller Heating & Cooling has expanded its heating and air conditioning repair services in Platte City, MO, adding certified technicians and diagnostic equipment to support a broader range of residential and commercial HVAC repair needs. The expansion increases resources for evaluating and addressing heating and cooling system problems.