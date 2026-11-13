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Mayday Marine Services Publishes Comprehensive Seasonal Maintenance Guide to Support Vessel Owners Ahead of Peak Boating Months
10 days ago
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - November 13, 2026 - PRESSADVANTAGE - Mayday Marine Services has announced the publication of an educational resource guide designed to assist local vessel owners with preventative marine maintenance, mechanical inspections, and saltwater corrosion management. Released through the company’s informational blog platform, the publication outlines practical diagnostic steps and seasonal care protocols tailored to recreational and commercial watercraft operating along the Gulf Coast. As regional vessel traffic continues to expand throughout Pinellas County, Mayday Marine Services aims to equip mariners with accessible technical knowledge regarding boat repair and service in Treasure Island, FL.