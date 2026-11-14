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AVEDON: THE MAN BEHIND THE IMAGE
By Editor’s Corner,11 days ago
I thought I knew Richard Avedon. I was wrong. Having studied his extraordinary photographs and his influence on fashion and portraiture, I expected to encounter an exacting, perhaps intimidating artist whose perfectionism had helped redefine modern photography. Instead, Ron Howard’s magnificent documentary Avedon introduced me to a warm, humorous, deeply intuitive man whose fascination with human individuality was as compelling as the images he created. I began watching as an admirer of his work and finished feeling that I had met the man himself.