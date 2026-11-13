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Northeast Wisconsin air passengers describe ground stop experiences
By David Go, FOX 11 News,11 days ago
GREENVILLE (WLUK) -- After the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon for nearly five hours, flights that were already in the air trickled into Appleton International Airport. Flights grounded at Appleton International Airport. (WLUK) But as the situation continued on into the evening, flight delays were extended and...
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