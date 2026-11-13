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Heartland Humane Society to give 50% off black cat and dog adoption fees for Black Fur-day
By Elizabeth Shores,11 days ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa - Some southeast Iowa residents have more than your typical discounts to look forward to this Black Friday. Ottumwa’s Heartland Humane Society is going to have a “Black Fur-day” event this Thanksgiving weekend. From Friday, Nov. 27 through Nov. 29, all black dogs and cats one year and older will get a 50% discount off their adoption fees. Society officials say the discount applies to animals that are mostly black as well; it’s all in an effort to find fur-ever homes for the nearly 100 black cats and dogs at the shelter right now.