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Poll: Who Fared Best At Trade Deadline?
By Sam Robinson,11 days ago
The NFL’s 2026 trade deadline is in the books. After last year saw first-round picks exchanged for Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams on deadline day, this year’s loudest fireworks came in the days and weeks leading up to the trading endpoint. The Bears and Jaguars combined to give up three first-round picks and a second for defensive tackles Jeffery Simmons and Jordan Davis.