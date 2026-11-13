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Karen Elizabeth Wells
10 days ago
Karen Elizabeth (Pelletier) Wells, of Milton, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 11. Beloved wife of Stephen F. Wells. Loving mother of Henry F. Wells and Daniel F. Wells. Daughter of Margaret T. (O’Gorman) and the late Roger M. Pelletier. Daughter-in-law of Virginia (Forde) Wells and the late Richard G. Wells, Sr. Devoted sister of Judith P. McElory and her husband Charles F., and Roger C. Pelletier. Sister-in-law of Catherine Pelletier, brothers-in-law Richard G. Wells Jr. and his wife Pauline, James J. Wells and his wife Mary, John A. Wells and his wife Christine, and Daniel P. Wells and his wife Jillian. Karen is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.