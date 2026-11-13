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Initiative, Streamlining, and Industrial Zoning at County Planning Commission Meeting
By Brenden McHugh,11 days ago
The evening of December 12 was eventful for the County Planning Commission, featuring a work session and a regular meeting. The work session was oriented around the Capital Improvement Program, in which the commissioners initially heard from IT Director Todd Jones about the Government Center’s need for a generator and then rated the need in terms of priority according to a list of considerations that range from public necessity to economic development. They then heard from Planning Director Kelly Wahl and Interim County Administrator Jane Meadows about a handful of other projects, often roof replacements, such as Samuels Public Library, the Courthouse, and the locker rooms at the Bing Crosby Stadium.