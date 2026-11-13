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Hilliard Middle School Teacher Resigns Amid Probe Into Contact With Student
By Landon Fisher,11 days ago
A Memorial Middle School teacher in Hilliard has resigned after the district opened an investigation into allegations that he had inappropriate communication with a student. Ryan Griesmer submitted his resignation after Hilliard City Schools placed him on administrative leave and requested that he step down, according to the district. Per...
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