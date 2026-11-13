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Nashville's Locomotive 576 Holds First Open House Since 2019
By Cat Ansar,10 days ago
Nashville's steam locomotive No. 576 came back into public view last weekend, holding its first open house since crews took it out of Centennial Park in 2019. For residents who grew up with the engine sitting in the park, it was the first close look at a machine that has spent years apart for a full mechanical overhaul. News Channel 5 reported that the visit drew people from across the country, including a visitor who came from New York specifically for the event.