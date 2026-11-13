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Lakers ‘Perfect’ Trade Option Playing Too Well to Deal
By Sean Deveney,11 days ago
It's not news, of course, to anyone who has watched the Los Angeles Lakers for any stretch of time this season, that this team can't expect to move forward with Kevon Looney as their sole backup center, which is currently where the roster stands. Coach JJ Redick has faked things behind Walker Kessler as much as possible, which has included more minutes than the team would like with Sandro Mamukelashvili at the 5, and with Jarred Vanderbilt moonlighting there, too. Neither is a perfect alternative, and with the Lakers hard-capped, lacking in draft capital and working within the confines of the NBA's financial rules, there's little chance that a perfect alternative will emerge. There was arguably one, though, who had been on the radar–Pelicans big man Karlo Matkovic.