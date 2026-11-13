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‘Talking Crazy,’ ‘Getting a Little Carried Away’ – Fans React As Ex-Knicks Forward Claims Greek League’s Panathinaikos Would Beat NBA Teams
By Tushar Bahl,11 days ago
Former New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls forward Guerschon Yabusele believes his new club, Panathinaikos, could beat some NBA teams. The claim, from a wide-ranging interview with French outlet L'Equipe, drew mostly skeptical reactions from fans Friday. Yabusele, 30, left the NBA over the summer and signed a three-year deal...